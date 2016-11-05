Officer comforts startled 13-month-old girl after Saturday wreck

A Gulfport police officer comforted a 13-month-old girl in his arms Saturday night after a two-vehicle wreck left two cars badly damaged.
A Nissan and Chevy sedan collided at the intersection of U.S. 90 and Courthouse Road about 7 p.m. Saturday. None of the occupants of the vehicles reported any injuries to police or medical personnel. One of the occupants of the Nissan sedan was a 13-month-old girl, a relative of the driver said at the scene.
Withell Malcolm-Simms was driving eastbound on U.S. 90 when she said the collision occurred in front of her. She said the driver of the blue Chevy sedan turned toward the Courthouse Pier parking lot.
The Nissan sedan, also traveling eastbound, then collided with the Chevy, Malcolm-Simms said.
“It happened so quickly,” she said. “I’m lucky I wasn’t involved. Thank God for that.”
Gulfport police officer Andrew McNair gently held the baby girl on his shoulder for as least a couple minutes as the driver cleared personal items out of the car, and updated her family on the wreck.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
