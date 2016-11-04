Traffic

November 4, 2016 12:43 PM

Update: Traffic clears up from lunch-hour crash snarl on U.S. 49

By Robin Fitzgerald

Gulfport

Traffic congestion has cleared up on U.S. 49, where a two-vehicle crash just south of Dedeaux Road disrupted southbound traffic for more than an hour Friday.

The southbound lanes were cleared for travel about 1:15 p.m.

The collision occurred across from the Turan Foley car dealership, Gulfport Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.

The crash itself was not so much the holdup as the removal of debris, he said.

The crash was reported about 12:30 p.m.

