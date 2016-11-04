Early morning wreck in Harrison County sends one to hospital

One person was injured in an early morning wreck in Harrison County.
Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said a car hit an 18-wheeler Friday morning around 5:30 near County Farm Road, just south Intestate 10. The accident caused the road to be closed for about 30 minutes.
Sullivan said the driver of the car had to be extricated by units from the Harrison County Fire Service, Lizana Fire, CRTC and Pass Christian Fire. AMR took the driver to Garden Park Hospital.
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the accident.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
