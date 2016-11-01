Update: Railroad crossing arms were working when train hit truck

Railroad crossing arms were functional when a woman’s truck was struck by a train at the St. Charles Street crossing, Interim Police Chief Wes Mayley said.
The collision was reported at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday.
The woman, who was driving a Ford F-150, was pinned in and police were unable to get information on her identity before paramedics took her to an emergency room, Interim Police Chief Wes Mayley said.
“The crossing arms were functional and are still functional,” he said.
Police are trying to determine if the woman tried to drive around the crossing arm and didn’t clear the tracks in time. She was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, but is expected to recover, he said. An officer was being sent to the hospital to get information on who she is and her recollection of what happened.
The Sun Herald will update this story as more information is available.
