October 31, 2016 10:56 AM

TV vehicle crashes into bridge on I-10, no injuries reported

By Robin Fitzgerald

Harrison County

A WLOX-TV vehicle has crashed into a bridge on Interstate 10, and traffic is backing up in westbound lanes just past Exit 28, a state trooper said.

The single-vehicle crash occurred about 10:24 a.m. Monday as the vehicle struck the bridge over the Wolf River, Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said.

“There are no injuries being reported at this time,” he said.

The crash occurred in a right-hand lane west of the Long Beach/County Farm Road exit.

