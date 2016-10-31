Officials piecing together moments before head-on crash on Vidalia Road

A woman was in critical condition after a head-on collision on Vidalia Road, where her pickup truck struck a car head-on and injured its female driver, an official said.
Tina Farrell, 43, of Pass Christian, was driving a Dodge truck Saturday when she came around a curve, remained straight, and collided with a car, Sheriff’s Capt. Craig Necaise said.
Denise Bilello, 65, of New Orleans, was driving a Mercedes Benz and also was injured, he said.
The collision occurred at 2:42 p.m. just north of Niolet Road.
Farrell was flown by helicopter to the University of South Alabama Medical Center, Necaise said.
Bilello was taken by ambulance to Garden Park Medical Center. Farrell was cited for driving with a suspended license, Necaise said.
“We’re back at the scene today, still investigating,” he said.
Harrison County and Pass Christian firefighters joined deputies and other medical personnel at the scene.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
