October 31, 2016 8:37 AM

Update: Roads clear after 4-vehicle crash at I-10, Lorraine Road

By Robin Fitzgerald

Gulfport

Traffic jams at Interstate 10 and Lorraine Road have cleared up after a four-vehicle crash that snarled rush-hour traffic about an hour.

The collisions about 8 a.m. resulted in two people complaining of injuries, but the injuries didn’t appear to be serious, Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.

A highway sign was damaged, though. The Mississippi Department of Transportation was notified, he said.

A tow truck was called to retrieve one vehicle.

Traffic on Lorraine Road/Mississippi 605 area around I-10 typically is bumper-to-bumper during rush-hour periods.

