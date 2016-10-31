Update: Roads clear after 4-vehicle crash at I-10, Lorraine Road

Traffic jams at Interstate 10 and Lorraine Road have cleared up after a four-vehicle crash that snarled rush-hour traffic about an hour.
The collisions about 8 a.m. resulted in two people complaining of injuries, but the injuries didn’t appear to be serious, Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
A highway sign was damaged, though. The Mississippi Department of Transportation was notified, he said.
A tow truck was called to retrieve one vehicle.
Traffic on Lorraine Road/Mississippi 605 area around I-10 typically is bumper-to-bumper during rush-hour periods.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
