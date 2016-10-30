Traffic

October 30, 2016 1:44 PM

Jackson County crash claims one life, injures two

Sun Herald

Jackson County

A single-car crash Sunday morning killed Jared Scott Lippe, 23, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said.

A news release from the sheriff’s department did not say what caused Lippe, who was driving, and two passengers to be ejected from a Ford F350 pickup at about 4:30 a.m. at the corner of Hurley Wade Road and Palmetto Lane in the Wade community.

Passenger Hayden Lambert, 22, was taken to University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile, while a 17-year-old passenger, who was not named, was taken to Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula.

The traffic division of the sheriff’s department is investigating.

Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99

Related content

Traffic

Comments

Videos

Video: Head-on crash in Biloxi causes multiple injuries.

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos