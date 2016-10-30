Head-on collision seriously injures one

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department said no new information will be available until Monday morning on a Saturday afternoon head-on collision that sent the driver of one vehicle to the trauma center at University of South Alabama Medical Center.
The crash occurred on Vidalia Road.
Sheriff’s Sgt. John Owensby told the Sun Herald on Sunday the names of those involved in the crash are not available. He said an accident reconstruction began Saturday before the heavily damaged vehicles, a truck and car, were removed from the scene. Owensby said the collision remains under investigation.
A medical helicopter flew the driver of the pickup truck to the Alabama hospital, while the driver of a Mercedes Benz was taken to a local hospital, Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said. Sullivan said the Harrison County Fire Service, West Harrison Fire and Pass Christian Fire Department responded to the accident.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
Comments