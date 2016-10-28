SUV catches fire on I-10 near Gautier in fender-bender alley

Motorists are asked to slow down as they travel west on Interstate 10 around the Pascagoula River Bridge.
A sport utility vehicle caught fire shortly before 3 p.m. It happened between mile markers 61 and 62 near Gautier, according to state troopers.
The fire doesn’t appear to be serious. However, that area of I-10 typically has fender-benders when an accident or other incident occurs in that area, said Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins.
