Traffic

October 28, 2016 2:58 PM

SUV catches fire on I-10 near Gautier in fender-bender alley

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

Jackson County

Motorists are asked to slow down as they travel west on Interstate 10 around the Pascagoula River Bridge.

A sport utility vehicle caught fire shortly before 3 p.m. It happened between mile markers 61 and 62 near Gautier, according to state troopers.

The fire doesn’t appear to be serious. However, that area of I-10 typically has fender-benders when an accident or other incident occurs in that area, said Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

Related content

Traffic

Comments

Videos

Video: Head-on crash in Biloxi causes multiple injuries.

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos