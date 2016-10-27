Update: A car stopped in front of a school bus to wait for deputies

A Pass Christian school bus driver called the sheriff’s department when a car stayed on the bumper of her bus, then passed it and stopped in front of it in the road, schools Superintendent Carla J. Evers said.
The driver was taking middle school and high school students home Thursday afternoon when the students became worried about the car being so close behind the bus, she said.
It happened at Vidalia and Maple roads, just north of Kiln-DeLisle Road about 4:30 p.m.
“The car followed the bus so closely for at least a half-mile that the driver could not see the car in her rear-view mirror,” Evers said. “She called the sheriff’s office quickly, and they responded quickly.”
The bus driver wasn’t sure why the motorist then stopped in the road ahead of her, Evers said.
The car’s driver told deputies he figured law officers were coming so he waited for them, Evers said.
“Our driver was very prudent,” Evers said. “We place our highest priority on student safety.”
Sheriff Troy Peterson said initial reports indicated the school bus blocked the road. He said more details would be released later.
Check back at SunHerald.com for updates.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments