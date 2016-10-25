Part of 1-10 to be closed Tuesday

The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced Tuesday morning that it will be conducting maintenance on part of Interstate 10 in Harrison County. MDOT will be repairing a guard rail and doing an inspection.
According to Twitter, the eastbound right lane of I-10 at Long Beach exit 28 will be closed Tuesday from 9-4:30 p.m.
MDOT asks that motorist use caution while traveling in the area.
Maintenance on I-10 EB at Long Beach EX 28 in Harrison Co. Rt lane closed 9AM-4:30PM. Use caution & #drivesmartms. https://t.co/4TEvz8FpCH— MDOT (@MississippiDOT) October 25, 2016
