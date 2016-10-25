Traffic

October 25, 2016 8:20 AM

Part of 1-10 to be closed Tuesday

Sun Herald

The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced Tuesday morning that it will be conducting maintenance on part of Interstate 10 in Harrison County. MDOT will be repairing a guard rail and doing an inspection.

According to Twitter, the eastbound right lane of I-10 at Long Beach exit 28 will be closed Tuesday from 9-4:30 p.m.

MDOT asks that motorist use caution while traveling in the area.

Related content

Traffic

Comments

Videos

Video: Head-on crash in Biloxi causes multiple injuries.

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos