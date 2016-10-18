Update: Traffic flowing after 3-vehicle crash in Gulfport on U.S. 90

Traffic is flowing again in the passing lane westbound on U.S. 90 between DeBuys and Cowan roads on Tuesday morning.
Gulfport Police received a call about 9 a.m. that a red Chevrolet Impala had run out of gas in the right lane of U.S. 90 westbound. A chain-reaction collision occurred shortly after.
A Buick Lucerne rear-ended the Impala, police said, followed by a Ford Fusion hitting the Buick.
A fourth vehicle stopped to render aid but was not involved in the collisions.
The Impala’s bumper was wedged against the jersey barrier dividing the east- and westbound lanes.
Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said there were no injuries. Traffic was flowing in the passing lanes with no major backup while the damaged vehicles were being cleared.
Staff writer Robin Fitzgerald contributed to this report.
