Update: Head-on collision occurred after car pulled in front of van

A three-vehicle collision occurred Monday on Canal Road after a car pulled out in front of a van and a pickup truck was hit head-on, Sheriff’s Major Tom Clifford said.
The 7:05 a.m. crash occurred in the 11200 block of Canal Road by the Gulfport Care Center south of Orange Grove Road.
A 1983 Mazda pulled out of the Care Center, turning north, and was rear-ended by a northbound van, Clifford said.
The van then went in the southbound lane and struck a Ford 150 pickup truck head-on, he said.
An ambulance was on scene to take a person with a cut to a hospital, but the person declined treatment, Clifford said.
Traffic in the area was congested an hour or so during emergency response and the removal of the vehicles by tow trucks.
The drivers of the northbound vehicles did not have insurance, he said, but the southbound vehicle that was struck head-on had insurance.
Drivers of the northbound vehicles each received a citation for failure to show proof of insurance.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
