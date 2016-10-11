Update: Power restored after Pass Christian wreck

Pass Christian police are responding to a one-vehicle accident on Henderson Avenue.
Police dispatcher said an 18-wheeler was involved in a wreck on Henderson Avenue on Tuesday morning. The truck hit a power pole near Henderson Avenue and North Street.
No injuries have yet been reported. Mississippi Power Company is on scene. About 985 people were temporarily without power.
The power was restored around 12:30, about 30 minutes ahead of schedule, Mississippi Power Company spokesman Jeff Shepard said.
