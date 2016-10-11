No students injured when car strikes school bus

Students on their way to West Harrison High School escaped injuries Tuesday when a car struck their school bus, Sheriff’s Capt. John Marr said.
Twelve high school students and the bus driver were on the bus when the 7:22 a.m. collision occurred at County Farm Road near Interstate 10.
Gulfport resident Markitay Freeman, who was driving a 2007 Crown Victoria, had moderate injuries and was taken to Garden Park Medical Center, he said.
Initial investigation shows the bus was northbound on County Farm when the bus was struck on its side by the southbound Crown Victoria.
Freeman had been westbound on I-10 and took the off-ramp to turn south on County Farm, but she failed to yield at the stop sign, he said.
Deputies issued Freeman a misdemeanor citation. Marr said the crash remains under investigation.
