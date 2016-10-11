18-wheeler crashes into power lines in Pass Christian

Pass Christian police are responding to a one-vehicle accident on Henderson Avenue.
Police dispatcher said an 18-wheeler was involved in a wreck on Henderson Avenue on Tuesday morning. The truck hit some power lines.
No injuries were reported. ‘
Mississippi Power Company is on scene. A spokesperson for Mississippi Power Company said there are some reported outages in Pass Christian, but he could not confirm if they were related to the accident.
Power is expected to be temporarily lost at Pass Christian High School as repairs are made on the lines. Traffic is backed up on Henderson Avenue at the moment.
The Sun Herald will have more information as it becomes available.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
