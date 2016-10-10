Man dies from injuries after motorcycle crash, police say

A man critically injured in a Thursday night motorcycle accident in Pass Christian has died, the police chief said.
Police Chief Timothy Hendricks said Jeffery Parker, 54, of Star, Mississippi, passed away over the weekend at an area hospital from injuries sustained in the accident.
Hendricks said Parker struck the curb and left the roadway, causing the motorcycle to flip. Parker was ejected from the motorcycle.
The accident occurred while Parker was traveling east on U.S. 90, just west of Shadowlawn Avenue.
No other vehicles were involved and no other riders were on the bike, Hendricks said.
Hendricks said it is believed driver impairment was a factor in the accident.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife and family in this difficult time,” Hendricks said.
