Gulfport man dies in single-vehicle crash in Hancock County

Hancock County Mississippi Highway Patrol is reporting one person has died in a wreck on Mississippi 53, south of Mississippi 603 in Hancock County.
Troopers were responding to the scene of a one-vehicle crash about 11 a.m., according to a tweet from MHP Troop K.
Crash on MS53 just south of MS603 use CAUTION in this area @WXXV25 @sunherald @WLOX— MHP BILOXI (@MHPTroopK) October 7, 2016
MHP spokesman Chase Elkins said a 59-year-old Gulfport man was traveling north on Mississippi 53 in a 1999 Toyota Camry when he ran off the left side of the road and crashed into a tree before the car rolled over.
The driver died at the scene, Elkins said. He was not wearing his seatbelt.
The crash is still being investigated. SunHerald.com will update this report as more information becomes available.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
Comments