Cruisin’ couple killed in wreck identified

Norris Wayne Burrow, 76, and Janie Kennedy Burrow, 79, have been identified as the Cruisin’ The Coast visitors from Texas who died early Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident on Mississippi 614.
Chase Elkins of the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the husband and wife were traveling in a group of cruisers when a 2008 Hundai Sonata driven by Jarrod B. Boren, 20, of Lucedale, pulled from Slider Road into the path of the couple’s 1973 Volkswagen. The Volkswagen was in the westbound lane of the highway in front of East Central High School in Hurley when Boren pulled from the road, which has a stop sign.
Elkins said the Volkswagen had been modified as a dune buggy. He also said the couple was not wearing seat belts.
Boren was treated for minor injuries at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
Comments