October 3, 2016 3:39 PM

One injured in wreck that shut down Popps Ferry Bridge

By Wesley Muller

Biloxi

A three-vehicle wreck has left one person injured and has Popps Ferry Bridge closed as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

Biloxi Police Sgt. Jackie Rhodes said it appears the wreck began shortly before 3 p.m. when a vehicle struck the bridge’s embankment.

One person suffered a non-life threatening injury, and first responders have closed the bridge as they clean up debris from the wreck.

Sun Herald will update this story as more information is released.

Wesley Muller

