Two injured in three-vehicle wreck in George County

Two people were injured in a three-vehicle wreck in George County on Sunday night that included an ambulance carrying a patient.
Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said an ASAP Ambulance was transporting two patients and was on Mississippi 613 near Leslie Williams Road in the Agricola Community about 8:30 p.m.
The ambulance, traveling north on Mississippi 613, was being followed by a Chevrolet Traverse driven by Lorraine P. Nolan, 37, of Lucedale. While en route, a Ford F-150 driven by Bradley A. Tart, 35, of Wilmer, Alabama, was traveling north when it crossed the center line and hit the ambulance on the driver’s side mirror before hitting the Traverse head-on.
No one in the ambulance was injured. All were wearing seat belts.
Nolan was taken to George County Hospital by ambulance with minor injuries. Tart was taken by Life Flight to University of South Alabama Medical Center with serious injuries, Chase said. Neither driver was wearing a seat belt, he said.
The crash is still under investigation, we will update with more information as it becomes available.
