Tip from Biloxi police chief could save your life

A train clipped the rear end of a car on the CSX railroad tracks at Delauney Street on Wednesday morning, with no indication the driver saw or heard the train before driving onto the tracks, Biloxi Police Chief John Miller.
He said people would be surprised how many car-train accidents happen because the driver is unaware a train is approaching. Music’s turned up, windows are rolled up, motorists are busy talking,
“I always pound into my kids, when you come to a train track, look in both directions,” Miller said, “even if there are cross arms.”
He said the driver and a passenger were lucky. When the train clipped the car’s rear, the force shot the car off the tracks. Driver and passenger escaped with minor injuries. He said police officers will urge the two to get checked out medically, but they did not have to be taken to a hospital.
The incident is under investigation.
