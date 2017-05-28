It’s still ‘hip to be square’ for Huey Lewis super fan Patrick Ochs

Huey Lewis and the News never disappoints.
Friday was my third time seeing Huey Lewis on the Coast and it was every bit as good as the first two shows. I typically write about sports, so I guess I'm not straying too far with “Sports.”
(That would be the band’s third album.)
I'm not a big concert goer. I've maybe seen five shows during my time in South Mississippi — not including the Molly Ringwalds — despite there being a seemingly endless amount of big acts rolling through. That probably gives a glimpse into how much Huey Lewis and The News means to me.
One thing I've learned as a novice concert goer is it's not “cool” to wear the shirt of the band you're seeing. It was a lesson learned the hard way — and to the embarrassment of my saint of a wife —last year when I realized I was perhaps the only one in the capacity crowd sporting a “Sports” Tour ‘83 shirt. Oh well. You know what Huey says about being square...
Anyway, I think what I appreciate most about Huey is how he always interacts with the crowd. He's a true showman and the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino’s intimate theater is perfect for his performance.
He'll ham it up with the fans; in the past he's taken fans cell phones and taken photos in the midst of an instrumental. This time there was even someone dressed up as the “Back to the Future” character Doc Brown. Never a dull moment. And he typically sounds like he does in my mind's eye, which of course is a good thing.
As I mentioned Friday morning on the Sun Herald's daily Facebook Live show, “#ClarkCast,” the film “Back to The Future” was my gateway to Huey. And once I looked into him it was amazing how many hits Huey Lewis and the News have had over the years that you'd recognize on the radio. As Huey jokes during the show “so many hits, so little time.”
The show itself is pretty similar from time to time with minor tweaks, ie “new” songs and acapella performances, sprinkled intermittently between the mega hits like “I Want a New Drug,” “Do You Believe in Love,” “Bad is Bad,” and, of course, the song that turned me onto Huey during my childhood, “Power of Love.”
Thanks, Huey, for two hours of hits that will inevitably pop back into my head randomly over the next week and provide a low-key soundtrack to the work week.
Until next year, Huey.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
