There are homes to be had for Civil War monuments being taken down

The mere mention of the Civil War always seems to engender another brother-against-brother conflict. Emotions still run deep more than 150 years after America's deadliest war.
New Orleans is currently experiencing its own small-scale civil war concerning monuments of Robert E. Lee, P. G. T. Beauregard and Jefferson Davis, that have been ordered to be taken down by Mayor Mitch Landrieu. Officials from other cities have also brought up the possibility of taking southern monuments down.
The monuments are coming down, so the best course of action is to find a new suitable home for them. Finding such a home could possibly be easier than anyone thinks. Numerous spots can be found that serve as logical homes for monuments. Such homes would be in places of historic significance not in the middle of traffic.
The answer is our national battlefields. Most of our national Civil War battlefields have a disparity in monuments. While Vicksburg and Gettysburg have its share of monuments from north and south, fields such as Shiloh, Fredericksburg and Chickamauga primarily have more northern monuments. The Chancellorsville battlefield has precious few monuments to serve as visual stimulus for conversations on history and military tactics.
The reason for the disparity in monuments is simple. After the Civil War and Reconstruction, the South was too poor to spend funds on monuments. In 1866, the State of Mississippi spent more than half its yearly budget providing Civil War veterans with artificial limbs. Monuments were secondary in importance.
The Beauregard monument in New Orleans, which is scheduled to be taken down and has already been defaced, could find a new home at Shiloh National Battlefield. After Albert Sidney Johnston was killed, Beauregard assumed command of the Confederate army. Part of the first day and all of the second day of fighting was under Beauregard's command.
An equestrian statue of Beauregard near Water Oaks pond at Shiloh would be quite striking. It was in this area that Beauregard tried to rally the Southern soldiers prior to ordering a retreat to Corinth, Miss.
The Lee statue in New Orleans came down Thursday and another statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, could also come down. A potential home for both Lee statues could be at Fredericksburg and Chancellorsville battlefields. Both battlefields were stunning victories for Lee. Chancellorsville is considered Lee's masterpiece.
The great thing about monuments at national battlefields is the Ranger programs near or about monuments and historic figures. History is actually being taught at these locations and discussions range from the Civil War to how some Southern leaders preached reconciliation between North and South.
The Jefferson Davis statue could potentially find a home close to New Orleans. Beauvoir in Biloxi, Miss., is the last home of the Mexican war hero, former U. S. Secretary of War and only Confederate president. While there are already two Davis statues at Beauvoir, finding room for another isn't beyond the realm of possibility.
While these ideas probably do little to soothe hurt feelings of the pro monument crowd, it would seem a monument at a historic location or national battlefield is a far better location than a dusty old warehouse.
