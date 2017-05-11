4 Smokey Robinson songs you’ll probably hear at the Beau Rivage and 1 you won’t

Smokey Robinson returns to South Mississippi with an 8 p.m. show Saturday at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino.
Tickets to the shows start at $69.95 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
In 2014, the Motown legend and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member released “Smokey and Friends, an album of duets of some of his biggest hits with the likes of Mary J. Blige, John Legend and Elton John.
Robinson has been releasing hit songs since the early 1960s. And with an extensive catalog of hit after hit. Robinson is surely bound to play most of his hits at the Beau Rivage, here’s a list of four songs we feel like he will definitely perform and one song from 1983 that’s just wishful thinking.
He’ll probably perform:
“Being With You”
The title track from his 1981 album, this is “big mustache” Smokey at his prime.
“Cruisin’”
Disco-era Smokey kills it with the sultry ballad.
“You Really Got a Hold On Me”
This is early 1960s Motown classic with The Miracles is allegedly one of favorite songs of The Beatles.
“Tracks of My Tears”
This is Smokey at his best in any decade. It has been covered by everyone from Linda Ronstadt to The Rolling Stones. But nothing beats the original version with The Miracles.
Wouldn’t it be cool if he played...
“Ebony Eyes”
This smoking ballad was recorded with Rick James in 1983. He won’t perform it live, but it’s still a great song.
Plus, the video has amazing dialogue like this, “What’s the problem, Smoke.”
It also teaches a life lesson on why you shouldn’t let Smokey and Rick James fly a plane.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments