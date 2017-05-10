A big-city perspective on Ocean Springs’ traffic problems

During a recent interview, I got off track with Dick Siemeck, who grew up in Chicago but has lived the last 30 years in and around Ocean Springs.
I asked him if he considered Ocean Springs traffic on U.S. 90 “bad.”
He laughed and said he knows what’s wrong with Ocean Springs traffic:
In Chicago, 17 people pull up to a red light and wait. When the light turns green, 17 people take their foot off the brake and prepare to move forward.
In Ocean Springs, where things are quieter and “we’ve got plenty of time,” when the light turns green, he said, the first person in line looks up and sees the change, then decides to go.
As he moves forward the next guy in line sees what’s happening and makes a decision to move, then puts his foot on the gas, and so forth, on down the line. By the time he gets to No. 17, the light has changed.
Siemeck may have something there. But that’s not all of it.
Ocean Springs may be the Coast’s quite little seaside town, but waiting through three or four changes of a traffic light at the east end of town has become common.
Kelly Castleberry, district engineer for the Mississippi Department of Transportation, said MDOT went in a year ago, studied the patterns and changed the timing of some traffic signals.
“But you can only do so much,” Castleberry said.
The problem is volume and capacity. No matter what you do, traffic gets tricky when schools let out.
Especially, he said, when 1,800 high school students hit the road east of the city and head into town.
He said the solution is a third lane in each direction, something the city has anticipated for several years.
The project is budgeted for 2020. MDOT has done the right-of-way survey and is working on the plans to move utilities.
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
Comments