When people die, I take photos I don’t want to take

It’s a blues and country music cliche, the lonesome sound of the train whistle.

Now it is a part of my psyche.

After covering Tuesday’s train-bus wreck, that sound will forever remind me of March 7, 2017.

It’s the same with helicopters and Katrina. After that hurricane, there were helicopters ferrying people and supplies up and down the Coast for weeks. The sound was almost constant, and now, whenever I hear rotors in the distance, it brings back memories of that time.

On Wednesday morning, as I loaded my gear into my car, I heard a train horn blowing its approach to a nearby crossing.

I got goosebumps.

For two hours the day before, I had photographed the scene of the horrific accident. I did my job and I went home, actually less shaken than when I left the scene of the Mardi Gras parade in Biloxi the week before where a man had been impaled on a piece of rebar.

It’s part of my job to document tragedy. I put up my shield, I take photographs and notes, I shoot video and get stuff online as quickly as I can. Then, some time later, I allow myself to react.

I have shed a few tears as the scene, but as a rule, I’ve got my shield up. It’s the only way I can do my job.