BTW, what’s your legislative Valentine?

Sometimes reporters, politicians and community organization leaders need a little break to laugh at ourselves.
Or, mostly, laugh at the Mississippi Legislature. And there’s a lot to laugh about if you’re the type of person who’s amused by motions to reconsider hundred-page budget proposals and constitutional referendums.
Enter #mslegvalentines.
AP statehouse reporters Jeff Amy and Emily Wagster Pettus had plenty of good ones.
“Valentine, my love for you exceeds the legislative budget recommendations. #mslegvalentines”
“Valentine, there’s no need for a study committee to determine my love for you. #mslegvalentines”
“Our love is beyond understanding, like an electronic bill reader cranked up to 11. #mslegvalentines #underscore”
I would beat a path to your heart, but I would never raise gas taxes to pave it. #mslegvalentines— Jeff Amy (@jeffamy) February 14, 2017
Valentine, I love you strictly within the limits set by HB1523. -- or -- My love can't be limited by HB1523 #mslegvalentines #multiplechoice— Emily Wagster Pettus (@EWagsterPettus) February 14, 2017
R.L. Nave, an editor at Mississippi Today, also got in on it.
Let's get married— R.L. Nave (@rlnave) February 14, 2017
....by one Hinds County judge.#mslegvalentines pic.twitter.com/OT8lg1h8JL
And so did co-worker Justin Vicory.
Relationship status with EdBuild. "It's complicated." #mslegvalentines— Justin Vicory (@justinvicory) February 14, 2017
Rep. David Bara (@dbaria) used his tweet to throw a little shade at his colleagues across the aisle.
Valentine, my love for you is unchanging and immutable (unlike the "No" votes of House Republicans) #mslegvalentines— David Baria (@dbaria) February 14, 2017
Make sure to check out the rest on Twitter using the hashtag #mslegvalentines.
