By the Way

February 11, 2017 12:04 PM

A father-daughter moment from Sun Herald photographer John Fitzhugh

By the Way

News and notes from the front lines

By John Fitzhugh

jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

“What game are you shooting tomorrow night?,” my oldest daughter, Rose, asked, thinking it would be cool if I answered “Biloxi-Gulfport.”

“Biloxi-Gulfport,” I answered.

“Really? Me too,” she said with a smile.

Rose works on the Biloxi High School yearbook staff — she takes photos and designs pages. She has for the last two years and she enjoys it.

I offer photo tips to her when she asks and I have met with the staff to help as well.

But we’ve never covered a game together.

I coached Rose through youth soccer — a common passion we share — but of course as a teenager, she’s less inclined to want to do things with me. So this would be fun.

My youngest daughter, Emily, loves photography. I’ve seen her produce images that a pro would be proud of. She went with me once to photograph foxes in a Pascagoula neighborhood. She’s always asking to go out on stories with me, but as a rule, I can’t bring her since I could be called to cover some level of mayhem at any given moment.

Covering the basketball game together turned out not to be such a spiritual moment.

Rose was hanging out with her two fellow staffers who were also shooting the game.

I was very focused on what I was doing and wasn’t going to force it.

She did ask for some help at one point, which I was of course, happy to provide. And she did come hang out at the scorer’s table while I was editing.

It wasn’t quite a Harry Chapin “Cats in the Cradle” moment, but that’s OK.

Rose has no plans to become a photojournalist.

She has her eyes firmly planted on becoming a physical therapist.

That’s something else we have in common —lots of time with PTs healing our soccer injures.

John Fitzhugh: 228-896-2193, @JFitzhughPhoto

Related content

By the Way

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Coach: Smith brothers keep getting better

View more video

About By the Way

Reporters and editors often come across items that aren't really a news story but can offer readers a glimpse inside the news-gathering process. Whether it's an off-hand remark that doesn't fit the story, a reminisce, or the story behind a big story, we'd like to share those with you.

Editor's Choice Videos