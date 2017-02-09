It’s an exciting time to like zany science and children’s shows

This is an exciting time if you’re of a certain age and like reading, TV and zany science.
Bill Nye the Science Guy is back on April 21 with the Netflix show “Bill Nye Saves the World,” where he will tackle topics like global warming, sex and alternative medicine and feature a variety of guests.
The original “Bill Nye the Science Guy” aired on PBS from 1993 to 1998.
But perhaps more importantly, Netflix announced that Kate McKinnon, the Saturday Night Live star, will voice Ms. Frizzle in a reboot of the classic “The Magic School Bus,” according to Paste, and also most of the Internet. I’ve been living under a rock, apparently, and missed the first announcement of a reboot so today was my first notice of “The Magic School Bus Rides Again.”
The original “Magic School Bus,” for those not of a certain age, was an illustrated book series published from 1986 to 2010, and an animated show from 1994 to 1997. In it, Ms. Frizzle, with curly red hair and an outfit matching that particular days science lesson, took her students on scientific field trips on a, as the name implies, magical bus.
My personal favorite: When they went into outer space. Close second: When the bus and its occupants became tiny and took a tour through the human body.
Ms. Frizzle, it should also be noted, went by Ms. rather than Miss or Mrs., because she couldn’t be bothered with us caring about her personal life and drove a school bus — not to mention a space shuttle and submarine — by herself before that kind of thing was fashionable for women. No wonder I dressed up as her for Halloween one year. (Blue dress, paper cut-outs of planets stuck to it, Saturn earrings, high bun. Don’t ask for the photos.)
I’m a little nervous because Netflix has been known to botch a reboot or two in its day. But mostly I’m eager to catch up on the original series, which is apparently also on Netflix, and to see if my parents have any of my old books at their house.
