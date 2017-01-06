The 13 Mardi Gras songs you can’t live without — and ‘Cupid Shuffle’

The 12th Day of Christmas has come and gone it’s now officially the beginning of Carnival season. There will be plenty of partying and parades between now and March 1 when the ashes are rubbed on the faces and Lent begins. Music has always played a huge role in Mardi Gras activities.
Here are the songs you’ll want to have on your playlist for your Mardi Gras festivities. And, yes, “Cupid Shuffle” is on this list because it’s basically a law that if you ride on a float on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, you have to do the “Cupid Shuffle.”
Hey Pocky A-Way
The Meters
Get your Mardi Gras started right with this infectious groove from the Kings of Funk.
Take Me to The Mardi Gras
Paul Simon
This track was cut in Muscle Shoals and features the world-famous Swampers. It proves that everyone wants to let go of their burdens and go to a Mardi Gras parade. And did we mention that’s David Hood on bass, Jimmy Johnson on guitar and Roger Hawkins on drums? It’s a groove worthy of any Staples Singers song.
St. James Infirmary Blues
The White Stripes
Jack and Meg White recorded a version of the New Orleans classic for their debut album. It will get any party hopping.
Southern Nights
Allen Toussaint
Sure, the Glen Campbell version was a bigger hit, but the late Allen Toussaint, the patriarch of New Orleans music, created a dreamy bit of southern psychedelia that captures all that is magical about nights in New Orleans and Louisiana.
Carnivale Time
Galactic and Al Johnson
“Carnival Time” by Al Johnson is the them song for Mardi Gras. On this version, Johnson teams with Galactic, the torch carries for New Orleans funk.
My Girl Josephine
Fats Domino
An often overlooked song by New Orleans ambassador Fats Domino. This one is guaranteed to get everyone up dancing at your Mardi Gras shindig.
Meet De Boys on The Battlefront
Wild Tchoupitoulas
The Tchoupitoulas Indians are backed by The Meters and the Neville Brothers. This is as “Mardi Gras” as it gets, folks.
Brother John/Iko Iko
The Neville Brothers
New Orleans’ “first family of funk” take on two Mardi Gras classics, featuring tenor harmony vocals from Aaron Neville.
Quitters Never Win
Dr. John
From “Destively Bonnaroo,” for which the festival was named, this is straight up New Orleans funk that features The Meters as Dr. John’s backing band. The Meters also served as the backing band on the hit “Right Place Wrong Time.” This is the track that’s going to get your party “turnt up.” Trust me.
Hey Hey
Bo Dollis
The Wild Magnolias Chief serves some Afro Cuban funk just in time for Mardi Gras.
Cupid Shuffle
Cupid
No Mardi Gras is complete without this line dance jam from Lafayette, Louisiana’s Cupid. Even Nick Saban likes to get down to the “Cupid Shuffle.”
Basin Street Blues
Henry Butler
Butler plays the classic live at a PiaNOLA show and the results are fantastic.
Big Chief
Professor Longhair
This version is from “Crawfish Fiesta,” Fess’ last album before his death in 1980.
Mardi Gras Mambo
The Meters
Originally covered by The Hawkettes with Art Neville, Neville recreates the song on the great Meters album “Fire on The Bayou.”
Bonus: Harry Connick Jr.
Something You Got
I don’t normally think of Harry Connick Jr. when I think of Mardi Gras. He falls into my “handsome piano players” file. But under extreme pressure from my editor Kate Magandy (”How can you have a Mardi Gras playlist without Harry Connick Jr.?”) Mr. Connick has been added.
More Mardi Gras 2017
Comments