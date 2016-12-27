By the Way

December 27, 2016

Britney Spears, Boy George and R2D2 — who lived and died in 2016?

I believe it was Charles Dickens that said, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” Although I don’t think Mr. Dickens was referencing 2016, it is a pretty fitting statement for the year. So is the great Neil Young quote, “It’s better to burn out than it is to fade away.” Unfortunately, the candles burned out this year for many beloved entertainers.

At the top of my list are Prince, David Bowie and Merle Haggard, as well as Leon Russell, Leonard Cohen, Glenn Frey and Harper Lee.

And no one was safe this year — even Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) R2D2 (Kenny Baker) and Admiral Ackbar (Erik Bauersfeld) are now one with the Force.

I was saddened to hear of the passing of blue-eyed soul singer George Michael on Christmas. I’ve always been a fan of his music, from his pop hits with Wham! to his more R&B solo outings. This was the first guy to fill in for the late Freddie Mercury in Queen. That says volumes about his vocal abilities. He was a great singer.

In an interesting side note, he recorded one of his versions of “Careless Whisper” in Muscle Shoals with Jerry Wexler behind the board and Swampers David Hood and Roger Hawkins filling in the rhythym section. The version was never released because of a battle between Wexler and Columbia Records, who ended up releasing the song. You can hear the Muscle Shoals version below.

Gone in 2016

Pat Harrington, actor

Alan Rickman, actor (Professor Snape)

Dan Haggerty, actor

Sharon Jones, musician

Guy Clark, musician

Glenn Frey, musician

David Bowie, musician

Frank Sinatra Jr., musician

Denise Matthews (Vanity), musician

Prince, musician

Merle Haggard, musician

Leon Russell, musician

Leonard Cohen, musician

Erik Bauersfeld, actor (Admiral Ackbar)

George Michael, musician

Matt Roberts, musician (formerly of 3 Doors Down)

Abe Vigoda, actor

George Gaynes, actor

Nancy Reagan, former First Lady

George Kennedy, actor

Gary Shandling, comedian

Morley Safer, journalist

Mohammed Ali, boxer

Anton Yelchin, actor

Gary Marshall, director

Arnold Palmer, golfer

Gene Wilder, actor

Ron Glass, actor

Fidel Castro, former President of Cuba

John Glenn, astronaut and senator

Alan Thicke, actor

Kenny Baker, actor (R2D2)

Zsa Zsa Gabor, actress

Paul Kantner, musician

Maurice White, musician

Harper Lee, novelist

Sir George Martin, producer

Phife Dawg, musician

Patty Duke, actress

Joe Garagiola, baseball player

Doris Roberts, actress

Billy Paul, musician

Gordie Howe, hockey player

Pat Summitt, coach

Buddy Ryan, coach

Elie Wiesel, activist

Pete Fountain, musician

Steven Hill, actor

Jose Fernandez, baseball player

Janet Reno, former attorney general

Robert Vaughn, actor

Florence Henderson, actress

Greg Lake, musician

Kevin Meaney, comedian

Not dead:

Britney Spears

Boy George

