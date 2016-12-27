Britney Spears, Boy George and R2D2 — who lived and died in 2016?

I believe it was Charles Dickens that said, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” Although I don’t think Mr. Dickens was referencing 2016, it is a pretty fitting statement for the year. So is the great Neil Young quote, “It’s better to burn out than it is to fade away.” Unfortunately, the candles burned out this year for many beloved entertainers.
At the top of my list are Prince, David Bowie and Merle Haggard, as well as Leon Russell, Leonard Cohen, Glenn Frey and Harper Lee.
And no one was safe this year — even Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) R2D2 (Kenny Baker) and Admiral Ackbar (Erik Bauersfeld) are now one with the Force.
I was saddened to hear of the passing of blue-eyed soul singer George Michael on Christmas. I’ve always been a fan of his music, from his pop hits with Wham! to his more R&B solo outings. This was the first guy to fill in for the late Freddie Mercury in Queen. That says volumes about his vocal abilities. He was a great singer.
In an interesting side note, he recorded one of his versions of “Careless Whisper” in Muscle Shoals with Jerry Wexler behind the board and Swampers David Hood and Roger Hawkins filling in the rhythym section. The version was never released because of a battle between Wexler and Columbia Records, who ended up releasing the song. You can hear the Muscle Shoals version below.
George Michael cut the original version of "Careless Whisper" at Muscle Shoals Sound w/ @pattersonhood's dad on bass https://t.co/EOyffITjLO— SongwritersOnProcess (@songprocess) December 26, 2016
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Gone in 2016
Pat Harrington, actor
Alan Rickman, actor (Professor Snape)
Dan Haggerty, actor
Sharon Jones, musician
Guy Clark, musician
Glenn Frey, musician
David Bowie, musician
Frank Sinatra Jr., musician
Denise Matthews (Vanity), musician
Prince, musician
Merle Haggard, musician
Leon Russell, musician
Leonard Cohen, musician
Erik Bauersfeld, actor (Admiral Ackbar)
George Michael, musician
Matt Roberts, musician (formerly of 3 Doors Down)
Abe Vigoda, actor
George Gaynes, actor
Nancy Reagan, former First Lady
George Kennedy, actor
Gary Shandling, comedian
Morley Safer, journalist
Mohammed Ali, boxer
Anton Yelchin, actor
Gary Marshall, director
Arnold Palmer, golfer
Gene Wilder, actor
Ron Glass, actor
Fidel Castro, former President of Cuba
John Glenn, astronaut and senator
Alan Thicke, actor
Kenny Baker, actor (R2D2)
Zsa Zsa Gabor, actress
Paul Kantner, musician
Maurice White, musician
Harper Lee, novelist
Sir George Martin, producer
Phife Dawg, musician
Patty Duke, actress
Joe Garagiola, baseball player
Doris Roberts, actress
Billy Paul, musician
Gordie Howe, hockey player
Pat Summitt, coach
Buddy Ryan, coach
Elie Wiesel, activist
Pete Fountain, musician
Steven Hill, actor
Jose Fernandez, baseball player
Janet Reno, former attorney general
Robert Vaughn, actor
Florence Henderson, actress
Greg Lake, musician
Kevin Meaney, comedian
Not dead:
Britney Spears
Don't underestimate the power of Charlie's pic.twitter.com/vy0PyEGoAj— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) December 26, 2016
Boy George
And for the record yes I completely know the difference between Boy George and George Michael- I heard incorrectly. My intentions were good— Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) December 26, 2016
