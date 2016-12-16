King cake lovers, rejoice! King Cake Smoothies are coming back

Christmas is fast-approaching, and before we know it we will be ringing in 2017.
You know what that means: Carnival season!
Yes!
Carnival season unofficially kicks off after New Year when king cakes start showing up on grocery shelves, work places and group settings everywhere.
Who can resist a great king cake of any stripe?
Us king cake fans, however, know they can add on some extra calories.
Never fear, Smoothie King is bringing back their “better-for-you,” King Cake Smoothie beginning Jan. 6 through carnival season at participating Smoothie King stores in Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi.
“Headquartered in New Orleans, Smoothie King is no stranger to Carnival Season — the parades, the parties, and the extra calories many people consume,” said Joey Schulz, regional director of marketing for Smoothie King, in a press release. “That’s why we created the King Cake Smoothie — we wanted to offer our guests a better-for-you King Cake option, while still honoring the flavors of the season.”
The King Cake smoothie will be available with Smoothie King’s proprietary Gladiator® Protein or with Frozen Yogurt and also includes almond milk, bananas, ground cinnamon, almond extract and vanilla flavor with other natural flavors.
The Gladiator version has 49g of protein, is only 350 calories for a 20 ounce cup, and has 23g of sugar and 3g of fiber. It’s high in protein, Vitamins A, C, D, E and B-12 and is a good source of fiber. The Frozen Yogurt version is also available as a 12 ounce. Kids Cup. The King Cake Smoothie will be available for a limited time at participating Smoothie King stores in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. For more information, visit your local store or visit www.SmoothieKing.com.
Scott Hawkins
