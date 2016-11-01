PSA: A dirty LSU shirt is not a Halloween costume

With our son rapidly approaching age two, we decided to really do it up this year for Halloween.
We started the festivities on Friday with a party at his daycare. I don’t know if you’ve attended a Halloween party in a class full of two-year-old children, but it can be pretty intense. There are a lot of different types of personalities trying to shine in the spotlight.
And I’m just talking about the parents.
Halloween Nights of Lights
On night two, we went to the Halloween Nights of Lights at Gulf Islands Waterpark. If you haven’t been, definitely add this to your calendar for next year. It’s a light show similar to the Christmas one at Jones Park in Gulfport but it’s Halloween-themed. There are moving bats and a crawling hand and thousands and thousands of lights. There are also games and candy and balloon animals.
It’s $5 and it’s totally worth it.
It’s not that great of a pumpkin, Charlie Brown
Sunday was day of three of our Halloween extravaganza. I decided to dip over to New Orleans fort a few hours to watch the Saints with my brother-in-law. The Saints beat a good Seahawks team 25-20. It was cool to see both Drew Brees and Russell Wilson on the same field. I think Coach Sean Payton may have punished Mark Ingram too harshly, but I’ll let the guy that covers the Saints opine about that.
As Sunday was Halloween Eve, or All Hallow’s Eve Eve, it was time to carve the pumpkin, which is a craft at which I am not very talented. This year, however, we bypassed the square jack o’lantern eyes and round mouths and bought a Darth Vader kit. We painted a pumpkin black, stuck on a Darth Vader head and — viola — our pumpkin was done.
That’s not a costume, that’s a tattoo
Monday was game night — the big day had finally arrived. It was both Halloween and the birthday of Alabama coach Nick Saban, so we lit a candle for both occasions.
We went across the Bay of St. Louis to a friend’s house to trick-or-treat. And trick-or-treat we did.
But we also helped pass out candy, as this Waveland neighborhood pulls down about 1,000 trick-or-treaters every year.
You can learn a lot passing out candy on Halloween. I learned that a lot of girls went as Rey from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and that boys still love Ninja Turtles, Captain America and the Hulk.
But for every sweet and polite child, there was at least a rude teenager or even an adult not in costume asking for candy. One lady even had two bags because she was “getting candy for her kids.” Her costume was sleeveless shirt with tattoos. (We had a brief team meeting after she left and made it a rule that an army tattoo was not to be considered a costume and therefore candy would not be distributed.)
Other non-costumed trick-or-treaters of note were the man that smelled of beer in the stained LSU shirt, old man wearing a camouflage T-shirt, pregnant lady without any children, the grandma that reeked of cigarettes in a Kenny Chesney T-shirt and lots and lots of grown folks in Drew Brees jerseys.
Ya’ll weren’t fooling anyone. If you’re over 13, a Drew Brees jersey is a life choice, not a costume. You should be ashamed, smoking pregnant woman sporting the Brees. Drew Brees deserves better and so does Halloween.
