Biloxi VA nursing home rated 1 out of 5 stars. That's an 'improvement.'

The Biloxi Veterans Affairs Medical Center's nursing home is one of 11 VA facilities in the country to receive the lowest level on its annual performance rating.
Although the Biloxi nursing home again received a 1 out of 5 stars, the report said Biloxi has made improvement since the last report — and the facility's staffing scored a 5 out of 5 stars.
It scored 1 out of 5 stars in every other category: Overall Stars, Survey Stars and Quality Stars.
“All of us at the Biloxi VA Medical Center care very much about the quality of care our community living center residents receive,” Bryan Matthews, the new director of Biloxi VAMC, said in a press release. “We are committed to continuously improving that quality.”
Matthews transferred to Biloxi in January, after serving as the medical center director at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where he achieved a five-star VA SAIL rating for overall facility performance.
This year 34 out of the 133 facilities listed scored the highest 5 out of 5 star rating.
This is the first time the VA has made public the annual ratings for its 130 nursing homes across the country.
The VA Medical Center said its facilities have 34 percent fewer one star-rated facilities than private sector facilities in the nation. The VA nursing homes also serve a much higher number of residents with conditions such as spinal cord injury, mental illness, homelessness, PTSD, combat injury and terminal illness, the VA said, and will not refuse service to any eligible veteran.
The Sun Herald will update this story Friday with more information.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Comments