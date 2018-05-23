Airplane crashes near Columbus Air Force Base; pilots eject safely

A military airplane has crashed near Columbus Air Force Base, a news release from its public affairs office confirms.
The crash occurred in Lowndes County near Monroe County about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. No injuries were reported.
Two pilots ejected safely from the plane, Air Force spokesman Sgt. Joshua Smoot told WCBI TV station, patch.com reports.
The plane is a T-38C Talon II, according to WCBI.
The pilots ejected safely and were taken to a hospital to be checked out, Lowndes Emergency management Director Cindy Lawrence told msnewsnow.
First responders went to the scene to put out a fire that resulted from the crash and to secure the area, the base news release said. No homes or other buildings were endangered.
The two who were in the plane were found near Barton Ferry Road in Lowndes County, msnewsnow says. The wreckage is near that location.
Columbus Air Force Base is the home of the 14th Flying Training Wing. The base is north of Columbus.
Columbus, in northeast Mississippi, is north of the Tombigbee Waterway.
SunHerald will update this report as details develop.
