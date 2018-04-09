An 'invisible barrier' shields veterans from getting help they desperately need

Sgt. Willie Hayes of Hattiesburg holds his daughter, Ava, 1, as they wait on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 to sign in for a Mississippi National Guard Yellow Ribbon Program at the Mississippi Coast Convention Center in Biloxi. Hayes, a member of the 114th Field Artillery Regiment, is deploying to the Middle East for the second time. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com