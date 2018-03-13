Front gate, Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi.
Front gate, Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com file
Front gate, Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com file

Military News

Want to know what’s happening at Keesler? That’s about to get more difficult, report says

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

March 13, 2018 12:05 PM

If a recent report comes to fruition, there will be a serious cutback on information that leaves the walls of Keesler Air Force Base — regardless of how mundane it may seem.

Defensenews.com reported Monday that the U.S. Air Force is about to overhaul how it interacts with the public, specifically the media.

According to a March 1 guidance obtained by the site, “public affairs officials and commanders down to the wing level must go through new training on how to avoid divulging sensitive information before being allowed to interact with the press.”

The report goes on to say that even the most basic stories or requests will need to be cleared at the four-star command level.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Air Force is implementing the changes in an effort to improve operational security.

“In today’s challenging information environment marked by great power competition, we will continue to be as transparent with the American public as possible while protecting sensitive information on our operations and capabilities,” Brig. Gen. Ed Thomas, director of public affairs, told Defense News. “We owe both to the public, and it is vitally important for the public to understand what we are doing on their behalf and with their tax dollars.”

 

Defense News says the change stems comes from President Donald Trump’s recently released National Defense Strategy.

“As we engage the public, we must avoid giving insights to our adversaries which could erode military advantage,” the March 2018 guidance read. “We must now adapt to the re-emergence of great power competition and the reality that our adversaries are learning from what we say in public.”

Beyond limiting the Air Force’s interactions with journalists, the new guidelines pose new restrictions on public appearances such as air show demonstrations, trade shows, industry conferences and think tank events, which can move forward if authorized by SAF/PA’s engagement division.

Defense News cited a source saying the Air Force actually kicked around the idea of freezing all interactions with media for 120 days, but opted instead for the retraining.

The move could be implemented in the next couple of weeks.

A January report from Defense News outlined a push to make the U.S. Navy’s more transparent, instead of a perceived “walk-back” in public information.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2326, @PatrickOchs

Related stories from Biloxi Sun Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Who is Ralph Johnson, namesake of Navy's newest destroyer. 298

Who is Ralph Johnson, namesake of Navy's newest destroyer.

Pause
Ocean Springs woman sets milestone in U.S. Army 115

Ocean Springs woman sets milestone in U.S. Army

Keesler Air Force Base 403rd Wing Christmas message 36

Keesler Air Force Base 403rd Wing Christmas message

This program at the Biloxi VA helps 'open the universe' for blind veterans 109

This program at the Biloxi VA helps 'open the universe' for blind veterans

Mississippi’s 155th Armored Brigade trains for deployment 98

Mississippi’s 155th Armored Brigade trains for deployment

Veterans seek answers to health care concerns 113

Veterans seek answers to health care concerns

Mississippi Aviation museum needs construction money 101

Mississippi Aviation museum needs construction money

Seabees to deploy from Port of Gulfport for the first time ever 67

Seabees to deploy from Port of Gulfport for the first time ever

Gulfport Seabee base generates solar power 109

Gulfport Seabee base generates solar power

Hancock County woman reaches out to veterans with PTSD 158

Hancock County woman reaches out to veterans with PTSD

Who is Ralph Johnson, namesake of Navy's newest destroyer.

View More Video