Seabee battalion’s command master chief relieved of duties; NCIS investigating

The Navy has relieved a Seabee battalion’s most senior enlisted man in Gulfport and confirmed he is under investigation for alleged wrongdoing.
Master Chief Keith Lefebvre has been relieved of duties as command master chief of the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133, according to The Navy Times.
The Navy Criminal Investigative Service is investigating Lefebvre on allegations of personal misconduct, Cmdr. Cate Cook of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command told The Times.
Lefebvre, a native of Florida, has 24 years of service, according to background information obtained by the Sun Herald. He attained the rank of command master chief on Sept. 16, 2014.
Cmdr. Luke Greene, the unit’s commanding officer, relieved Lefebvre of his duties Jan. 26, according to a press release.
“The investigation is still ongoing but preliminary results are sufficient to support Cmdr. Greene’s relief of Master Chief Lefebvre,” the release said.
No details have been provided on the allegations.
Master Chief Joseph George will be the temporary command master chief.
NMCB 133 is one of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command’s 11 construction battalions and one of four headquartered in Gulfport. The battalions work on construction projects in support of military operations and participate in defensive operations.
Lefebvre was a student at the Seabee Base in Gulfport three times between 1994 and 2005.
Lefebvre lost his home on the Mississippi Coast after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, military.com reported. Seabees homeported in Gulfport made critical repairs to lift stations in the days after Hurricane Katrina and spent the following weeks cleaning and repairing government buildings and schools and handing out water and food.
By January 2006, the then-1st Class Petty Officer, was a utilitiesman stationed in Iraq and headed up Al Taqaddum’s base maintenance section, military.com said.
Lefebvre has been awarded numerous awards and decorations, his biography shows. He received the Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medal four times. That award honors sustained acts of heroism or meritorious service.
