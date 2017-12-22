Meet the first female in Mississippi to sign up for Army combat training

More Videos 2:51 Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class' Pause 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 2:03 Resident worries about downtown Ocean Springs feral cat colony 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 1:01 Astronauts at the International Space Station make pizza in zero gravity 0:47 Small towns, especially the ones on the Mississippi Coast, are the best 1:18 Two men struck in Collins Ave hit-and-run 1:56 Ocean Springs woman sets milestone in U.S. Army Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Lakota Lancaster of Ocean Springs has become the first female from Mississippi to qualify for combat duty in the Army. She has just finished her basic training and will return to Ft. Banning, Ga., for her Ranger training before an expected deployment next year.

