‘National pilot crisis’ is hitting the Air Force hard

A pilot watches the Blue Angels perform from the wing of the Highland Lakes Squadron's 1944 C-47 Skytrain during the 2011 Keesler Air Force Base airshow in Biloxi. With an Air Force pilot shortage that has hit 2,000, and commercial airlines in a hiring boom, service leaders are brainstorming ways to address a deepening crisis, eyeing improved financial incentives and a host of administrative actions to improve quality of life for aviators and their families. James Edward Bates Sun Herald file