‘Old Glory’ flies freely on Flag Day at Gulfport veterans home

It goes by many names, including “Old Glory,” the “Stars and Stripes” and, of course, the “Red, White and Blue.” Regardless of what you call it, the American flag was honored across the nation Wednesday for the annual Flag Day, which is observed on June 14.
In Gulfport, the Armed Forces Retirement Home hosted a ceremony in conjunction with the Gulfport Fire Department. The Gulfport Fire Department Honor Guard presented the colors on Tuesday.
Air Force veteran and retired fireman Donald Knox delivered the keynote address on the Pledge of Allegiance.
“We said the ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ earlier,” Knox said. “It was adopted as a pledge by Congress in 1942 and its official name was adopted in 1945.”
Knox said the most important part of the pledge were four words that were its last addition.
“The last change change in the language came in 1954 when the words ‘under God’ were added,” he said. “The pledge has been changed several times — if we live by the last statement, ‘one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all,’ when we say the words, it is what Flag Day is all about.”
The US flag was adopted in 1777. Flag Day officially was established in 1916, but it is not a federal holiday.
