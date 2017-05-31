Update: National Guard releases name of Mississippi soldier killed during training

Less than 24 hours after a member of the Mississippi National Guard was killed, family of the deceased solider has released his identity.
WCBI reports Kyle Thomas of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, headquartered in Tupelo, died in a training accident. Three other members of the 155th ABCT were also injured during the training exercise but are in stable condition at University Hospital in Loma Linda, California.
The 155th ABCT is headquartered in Tupelo.
The National Guard sent out an official release Wednesday morning on Thomas, 24, a native of Amory.
“Our deepest sympathies go out to Sgt. Thomas’ family and friends,” said Col. Doug Ferguson, commander of the 155th ABCT. “We have lost a valuable member of our team and this loss will be felt across the brigade.”
Lt. Col. Christian Patterson, public affairs director for the Mississippi group, said Thomas was assigned to the Senatobia-based 2nd Battalion, 198th Armored Regiment, and was one of four soldiers in an M1A2 Abrams tank that was involved in a rollover incident.
Tuesday morning, Patterson told the Sun Herald that 3,800 members of the 155th battalion arrived May 19 for training at Fort Irwin. He said training is scheduled to run through mid-June. Also participating are National Guard members from California, Missouri, and members of the Air Force.
“As of right now,” Patterson said, “operations are continuing, except for the unit that was involved with the incident.”
The battalion is nicknamed “Dixie Thunder.” Its insignia is pictured on the Operations Group, National Training Center Facebook page, along with photos posted Saturday of the training.
Sun Herald reporter Anita Lee contributed to this report.
