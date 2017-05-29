Rain does not dampen Memorial Day observance at Biloxi National

Families visit graves of loved ones after Memorial Day ceremony at Biloxi National Cemetery, Monday, May 29, 2017.
Tim Isbell
Sara Sokol serves as part of the honor guard during Memorial Day ceremony at Biloxi National Cemetery, Monday, May 29, 2017.
U. S. flags decorate there than 17,000 graves at Biloxi National Cemetery, Monday, May 29, 2017. Memorial Day ceremonies were moved inside due to the threat of rain.
Flags were placed at more than 17,000 graves for Memorial Day at Biloxi National Cemetery, Monday, May 29, 2017.
Memorial Day serves as a time for everyone to remember those who gave their last full measure at Biloxi National Cemetery, Monday, May 29, 2017.
Donna Parks reacts as Chris Moore sings Amazing Grace and God Bless America during Memorial Day ceremony at Biloxi National Cemetery, Monday, May 29, 2017.
Flowers are placed on a white wreath during Memorial Day ceremony at Biloxi National Cemetery, Monday, May 29, 2017.
The threat of rain moved the Memorial Day crowd inside at Biloxi National Cemetery, Monday, May 29, 2017.
Celethia Reed gives a brief history of Memorial Day during ceremony at Biloxi National Cemetery, Monday, May 29, 2017.
A family walks through a row of headstones at Biloxi National Cemetery, Monday, May 29, 2017.
Jack and Jackie Merlan look for the grave of Jack Dias at Biloxi National Cemetery, Monday, May 29, 2017. Both were named after Dias.
Major General Robert D. LaBrutta was the keynote speaker at Biloxi National Cemetery, Monday, May 29, 2017.
Shirley Paxson kneels at the grave of her husband, Frederick Paxson, at Biloxi National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 2017. Paxson was Marine and served in WWII, Korea and Vietnam.
Storm clouds roll over the Biloxi National Cemetery, Monday, May 29, 2017. The Memorial Day ceremony was moved indoors due to the threat of rain.
