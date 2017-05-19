Keesler AFB commander talks about base's new entrance

Col. Michele Edmondson, commander of Keesler Air Force Base’ 81st Training Wing, will help city and state officials break ground on a new Division Street gate for Keesler Air Force Base the day before she leaves for her new job at the Pentagon. Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich also says Keesler is one of the top contenders to get the Battlefield Airman program.