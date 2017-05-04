Gulfport Coast Guard cutter rescues fishermen off coast of Louisiana

Two people aboard a fishing boat were rescued by the crew of the Coast Guard cutter Razorbill early Thursday.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Giles said the vessel was grounded on a reef and was taking on water when the Razorbill was dispatched at 1:39 a.m.
The cutter and arrived about three hours later and rescued both people aboard. Giles said one of the fishermen was displaying symptoms of hypothermia, so they were taken to Gulfport, where the Razorbill is stationed, and checked by emergency services there.
The fishing vessel was out of Mobile, Alabama, Giles said.
