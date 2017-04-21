Anyone recognize this quilt? Latimer woman hopes to find its owner

A Latimer woman hopes she can track down the owner of a very personalized quilt that came into her life a few months ago.
Karron Suchomel found the quilt and other items “strewn along the road in front of our house several months ago,” she said. There were also a couple other quilts, some stuffed animals, “some little shorts and a little hat.
“I think somebody was moving and they just blew out, maybe from the back of a truck. They looked like maybe they had been in a box or something and just blew out, and they probably didn’t realize it.”
She stacked the items on the front porch in hopes someone would retrace their path when they realized the items were missing, but nobody came by. Suchomel eventually took the items inside.
A few days ago, she was looking at this particular quilt and realized something.
“I hadn’t noticed before that there were pictures on it,” she said.
The green-and-white quilt has a border of cows, a frame of paw prints, and squares of bright-green fabric alternating with photo-transfer fabric squares showing a little girl and a man. One square states, “Camp Pendleton Armed Services YMCA, Operation Kid Comfort, Serving those who serve America,” with the Armed Services YMCA logo. Another square has “Addison,” possibly the child’s name.
According to asymca.org/operation-kid-comfort, Operation Kid Comfort is a volunteer-driven program through the Armed Services YMCA that makes “custom-made photo transfer quilts and pillows to help with the separation of deployment. Each child receives a quilt or pillow; children 7 and under receive a quilt, 8 and older receive a pillow. Operation Kid Comfort quilts and pillows are for the children of our deployed active duty U.S. military service men and women.”
Suchomel posted photos of the quilt on her Facebook page, hoping someone on Joe Batt Road in Latimer or in the Vancleave community would recognize the little girl or the man, who appears to be her father.
“I just really wanted to get it back to whoever it belongs to,” she said. “It seems like it would have great sentimental value.”
If you recognize the people in the pictures, contact Tammy Smith at tmsmith@sunherald.com or 228-896-2130.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
