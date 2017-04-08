5 reasons Seabee Day at Gulfport Naval Battalion Center is on point

Gulfport Navy Week 2017 draws to a close Saturday with Seabee Day at the Gulfport Naval Construction Battalion Center. The festival is free, but it ends at 4 p.m.
Here are five reasons you should go:
Take the bus
There’s plenty of parking at Milner Stadium at 1403 38th Ave. in Gulfport. So park your ride there, hop a shuttle and avoid the traffic at the base’s main gate on Pass Road.
Navy Band Southeast
If you haven’t seen one of their performances during the past week, today’s your last chance. Seriously, this is the funkiest group of service members you’re going to see anywhere.
Funnel cakes and other delights
Who doesn’t love delicious funnel cakes? But if by chance you don’t love funnel cakes, there are plenty of food vendors on the base, selling everything from jumbo fried pork tenderloin sandwiches to roasted corn-on-the-cob and stuffed smoked jalapeno peppers.
Free carnival rides
Sure, you must be “this tall” to ride them, but the Ferris wheel, carousel, tea cups and other carnival favorites are all there on a “ride as many times as you would like for free” basis. And for those who don’t meet the height requirements, Mom or Dad or Granny can ride with the little ones.
The family movie selection
The USO is giving away DVDs of family favorites such as Disney films, Marvel Comics animated movies and much more. The DVDs are free, one per family, while supplies last.
