The Leap Frogs are coming to the Coast. Watch them perform.

Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are capable, multi-mission ships and can conduct a variety of operations, from peacetime presence and crisis management to sea control and power projection, all in support of the United States’ military strategy. The guided missile destroyers are capable of simultaneously fighting air, surface and subsurface battles. The ship contains myriad offensive and defensive weapons designed to support maritime defense needs well into the 21st century.
Veterans speak out at Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care Systems town hall meeting in Biloxi. The forum allowed veterans to speak about problems they have encountered and offered people to help them find solutions.
A 23-acre solar farm is coming to the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport, and a groundbreaking Wednesday brought out many military and state officials, including Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment Dennis V. McGinn.